Former Orangeburg resident dies in Lexington County crash
SCHP illustration library
SOURCE: www.scdps.gov

A former Orangeburg resident died in a four-vehicle crash in Lexington County on Wednesday.

Foster Yarborough, 73, of Columbia, died in the collision, according to his sister, the Rev. Beth Yarborough.

The collision occurred at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 321 at the South Carolina State Farmers Market, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones.

A 2019 Dodge Charger struck the rear end of a 1999 Honda van. The Charger then crossed the median and struck Yarborough’s 2019 Honda SUV head-on.

The Honda SUV went airborne and landed on a 2014 Chevrolet Suburban.

The drivers of the other three vehicles were taken to the hospital. The driver of the Charger has life-threatening injuries.

Yarborough was the son of Elizabeth Yarborough and the late F. Hall Yarborough, who served multiple terms as a S.C. House representative for Orangeburg County.

Dukes Harley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are not finalized.

