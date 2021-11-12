Former Orangeburg lineman awarded $63 million; lawsuit claimed SCE&G training led to injuries

An Orangeburg County jury awarded a former Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities lineman $63 million on Friday after a two-week trial.
Orangeburg attorney David Williams said the verdict against Dominion South Carolina will lead to a safer utility industry.
“The jury won’t hear about it. They won’t hear about the lives they saved, but I want them to know they can rest assured they just saved lives. They saved lives because anyone in the utility industry who hears about this verdict should take the time to learn from it,” said Williams, of Williams & Williams Attorneys at Law.
Williams represented James Westly Garvin, who was electrocuted while working as a DPU lineman on June 27, 2016.
Garvin came in contact with a 14,000-volt powerline for a short while as he and three other linemen were working on Fanfare Drive, just off of Belleville Road in Orangeburg.
As a result of Garvin’s contact with the powerline, he had to have both of his arms amputated.
Garvin received his training from S.C. Electric & Gas, which trained linemen in municipalities across the state, including Orangeburg. Dominion Energy bought SCE&G, and its parent company SCANA, in 2019.
Williams argued that SCE&G didn’t properly train Garvin about the use of rubber sleeves covering the arms and shoulders down to the elbows, in addition to protective gloves.
Williams said after the trial ended, “A jury of 12 strangers just heard about the training municipal linemen receive, the same training Dominion South Carolina linemen received, and they heard from Dominion South Carolina and the way they train and declared it incomplete.”
“This jury was able to easily recognize that sleeves save lives and that fundamental training on personal protective equipment, as well as insulating protective equipment, is the backbone of qualifying someone as a lineman,” he continued.
“All utilities should evaluate their past and present training regimen and ensure their linemen are fully trained in not only recognizing the hazards but also in all of the available techniques and equipment that allow avoidance,” he said.
“Utilities should learn from this Orangeburg jury to recognize the dangers these hardworking men and women are faced with every day. Linemen are a special breed of person that have tremendous courage, hope and faith. We all owe it to them to make sure we provide the safest working environment. And as an Orangeburg jury just said: It starts with proper training and equipment,” Williams said.
Williams asked the jury to consider awarding Garvin $50 million.
The jury awarded a total of $90 million, but reduced the award to 70 percent of the total, which is $63 million. The jury said Garvin was 30 percent negligent towards his injury, but Dominion South Carolina was 70 percent negligent.
Steven Pugh, who represented Dominion in the case, said in closing arguments, “(Orangeburg) DPU had to ensure that Mr. Garvin was trained on DPU’s safety practices and DPU’s decision with regard to PPE and insulating protective equipment and ensure that it’s being used.”
Pugh said that Garvin’s training by then S.C. Electric & Gas was “exactly what SCAMPS wanted taught and exactly what SCAMPS approved to be taught.” SCAMPS is an acronym for the S.C. Association of Municipal Power Systems.
Pugh further argued that Garvin’s training complied with Occupational Safety and Health Association and National Electric Safety Code standards.
Pugh declined to comment after the trial ended and deferred to a Dominion spokesperson.
Dominion is expected to appeal the jury’s decision.
