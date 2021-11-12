Former Orangeburg lineman awarded $63 million; lawsuit claimed SCE&G training led to injuries

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Williams said after the trial ended, “A jury of 12 strangers just heard about the training municipal linemen receive, the same training Dominion South Carolina linemen received, and they heard from Dominion South Carolina and the way they train and declared it incomplete.”

“This jury was able to easily recognize that sleeves save lives and that fundamental training on personal protective equipment, as well as insulating protective equipment, is the backbone of qualifying someone as a lineman,” he continued.

“All utilities should evaluate their past and present training regimen and ensure their linemen are fully trained in not only recognizing the hazards but also in all of the available techniques and equipment that allow avoidance,” he said.

“Utilities should learn from this Orangeburg jury to recognize the dangers these hardworking men and women are faced with every day. Linemen are a special breed of person that have tremendous courage, hope and faith. We all owe it to them to make sure we provide the safest working environment. And as an Orangeburg jury just said: It starts with proper training and equipment,” Williams said.

Williams asked the jury to consider awarding Garvin $50 million.