Former Orangeburg County councilman dies at 75; Livingston called quiet, dedicated to constituents

"He was somebody what would bring honor and integrity to a decision. He would make the right decision regardless of what people thought or what people said. He would do the right thing,” Young said.

He noted that that Livingston fought hard for the creation of the Ness Boat Landing on Highway 70.

“He fought passionately for that boat landing that a lot of people said we shouldn’t have fought for because it was going to be a hard and costly fight, but he led the movement. That’s probably one of the best boat landings in the county right now that’s still available for the citizens to use because of his pushing and his fighting,” Young said.

“He’s done a lot. He was the kind of fella that when he spoke, he didn’t have to talk a lot to get people to understand and listen,” the administrator said.

Cooper-Smith, who started on council in 1995, said Livingston exemplified dedication to not only his constituents, but to his wife, two sons and his grandchildren.