Former Orangeburg County councilman dies at 75; Livingston called quiet, dedicated to constituents

Former Orangeburg County Councilman Heyward Livingston died Thursday. He was 75.
His fellow council members say he was quiet, but dedicated to both his family and the constituents of County Council District 4.
County Council Vice Chair Janie Cooper-Smith said, "Heyward was relatively quiet. He was dedicated to the people he served. They came first. He always put them first.
“Even though he was quiet, when he spoke, he spoke. I always said that he spoke softly, but he carried a big stick."
Livingston, a native of North, was first elected to serve on Orangeburg County Council in 1996. He was sworn into office in 1997 for the start of his term.
He lost his re-election bid in the Democratic primary on June 9, 2020, to Joseph Garvin after having served the district for more than two decades.
Former District 3 Councilman Harry Wimberly, who had been on council since 1995 before losing his own re-election bid in the same primary, said news of Livingston's death was painful.
“I really am hurting and very sorry for the family. We were friends and worked together closely. I know he was having some health problems, but really didn’t expect this. I just wish him and his family the very best. It was a pleasure to know him and to work with him for 20-plus years,” Wimberly said.
“We tried to look out for the agricultural community and what it means to this county," he said.
Council Chairman Johnnie Wright Sr., who has served on Council since 1995, said Livingston was a good person.
“He didn’t talk a lot, and he didn’t try to go to all of the things that we go to, but I could call him up and if he had a problem, he could call me up. We really communicated well together,” he said.
The chairman added, "He helped his community. He was soft-spoken in most things, but he would say what he had to say about it when he needed to.”
Wright said hot-button issues that were tackled during their service together included "business licenses, chicken houses and a couple of other things that were very controversial"
Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said, "I definitely saw him as a voice of reason a lot of times. When these issues get contentious, Heyward would be a calming voice, and he would try to do what was right. He was definitely a champion for the senior citizens in his area."
District 4 includes all of the Neeses-Livingston, West North, Norway, Pine Hill-Bolen, East Springfield and West Springfield precincts.
Young, who worked with Livingston for more than 20 years, said he was "a good guy."
"He was somebody what would bring honor and integrity to a decision. He would make the right decision regardless of what people thought or what people said. He would do the right thing,” Young said.
He noted that that Livingston fought hard for the creation of the Ness Boat Landing on Highway 70.
“He fought passionately for that boat landing that a lot of people said we shouldn’t have fought for because it was going to be a hard and costly fight, but he led the movement. That’s probably one of the best boat landings in the county right now that’s still available for the citizens to use because of his pushing and his fighting,” Young said.
“He’s done a lot. He was the kind of fella that when he spoke, he didn’t have to talk a lot to get people to understand and listen,” the administrator said.
Cooper-Smith, who started on council in 1995, said Livingston exemplified dedication to not only his constituents, but to his wife, two sons and his grandchildren.
"He would never miss a county meeting unless he had to. Anything to do with county council, Heyward was there unless it was utterly impossible to be there. He was dedicated to council, he was dedicated to his constituents. He talked about his children and his grandchildren and his wife. He was just dedicated to those he loved,” she said.
Cooper-Smith added, "He was very interested in getting industry. When we got that industrial park, Heyward was determined to get industry in that park."
Among the county's industrial parks is the Western Orangeburg County Industrial Park. The 230-acre park is northwest of Neeses and is adjacent to S.C. Highway 389 and U.S. 321.
Councilman Willie B. Owens worked with Livingston for more than a decade and remembered him as a quiet and cordial individual.
“He was the first man who welcomed me on the council when I came to the council 12 years ago. He said, ‘If I can do anything to help you, let me know.' That stood out for me," Owens said, noting that whatever Livingston did say "had some merit to it."
Livingston was the co-owner of North South Wood Preserve and a farmer.
The Vietnam veteran was also an active member of Livingston United Methodist Church, where his service included his membership on the trustee board and finance committee.
