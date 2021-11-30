Former longtime RMC CEO Tom Dandridge dies

Thomas C. "Tom" Dandridge, the former president and chief executive officer of Orangeburg's Regional Medical Center, died Sunday in Virginia.

RMC Board of Trustee member Betty Henderson made the announcement of Dandridge's passing during a special called meeting board meeting Monday.

Henderson requested a memo be sent to hospital medical staff and employees to inform them of Dandridge's death.

He was 72.

Dandridge served as president and CEO of the hospital from 1993 to January 2017. At the time, Dandridge was only the hospital's second CEO in a span of 50 years.

Overall, he had 43 years of experience in hospital administration.

"Tom gave us a part of a century of service here, which was a huge portion of his life," RMC Board Chairman the Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg said. "He served the community well those years that he served."

"He saw the change in the landscape in health care no doubt from his very embryonic start to the point where he left the organization," said Richburg, who served as board chairman under Dandridge "His work was very much appreciated and he was beloved by the community."

"He forged some real good strong relationships while he was in the community," Richburg said. "He was community friendly. He really was; holistically he was to the universities, the school system. That was Tom."

A native of Charlottesville, Va., Dandridge received his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, Virginia, in 1972 and his master’s degree in hospital administration from the Medical College of Virginia in 1974.

Dandridge began his work in health care administration at the University of Virginia Medical Center as an assistant hospital director, after which he began work for Hospital Corporation of America, serving as chief operating officer at Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin, Georgia.

In 1983, Dandridge accepted a post with Quorum Health Resources as chief executive officer for Fish Memorial Hospital in Deland, Florida, and later a post as chief operating officer and associate hospital director for the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

"Oh my goodness," Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright said upon hearing the news. "My heart and prayers go out to his family."

"Tom was a part of the legacy of Orangeburg County," Wright said. "I have known him from the time I was on County Council. He had done a lot for the community and the hospital."

"Tom was a great guy," Calhoun County Council Chairman David Summers said. "I always enjoyed my years working with Tom while he was running the hospital. I always thought he had done a wonderful job."

"He was a down-to-earth and a nice friendly guy," Summers said. "I thought the world of him."

Dandridge arrived at the RMC in 1993.

Under his leadership, the hospital saw success.

Dandridge helped increase the fund balance from $43 million to $90 million; instituted a physician-recruitment program that increased the medical staff by 40%; developed new services, including off-campus rehabilitation, rural health clinics, and home health care; and helped to revitalize what had been a dormant foundation that raised over $8 million in 10 years.

During his tenure, Dandridge also led in the development of the hospital's Women's Breast Health Center and Bariatric Surgery Center, in the building of the 16,000-square-foot Dialysis Access Institute, and in doubling the size of the H. Filmore Mabry Center for Cancer Care.

He also executed a clinical affiliation with the Medical University of South Carolina and oversaw the development of what is touted as the largest wound care center in the state.

Dandridge was known by his peers and staff as a dedicated worker. He would often arrive at the hospital by 5 a.m. and during an interview with The T&D in 2012 said, “I’ve still got a lot of gas in the tank. The energy level is still there."

Under his leadership, RMC saw a transition in how it engaged with medical staff. The hospital made it a point to employ most of its medical staff rather than having doctors enter into their own practice.

Dandridge also helped oversee making health care more accessible to rural residents by employing primary care physicians in doctors’ offices in towns such as North and Norway.

Dandridge helped to steer the ship of the county's largest employer during the recession of December 2007 through June 2009, when many hospitals across the country closed.

At the time he said it was one of the hardest times in his four-decade career in hospital administration.

“We survived that," he said in 2012. "My opinion is when things get uncertain like this, there’s a tendency you want to hunker down ... let’s see what happens after the dust settles. Well, the dust never settles. So you have to work with your board and say, ‘Here are the things I think the future holds. Given that, what are the things we think we need to be doing?’" he said.

He also helped steer the hospital through the Affordable Care Act.

Another challenge Dandridge was the issue of Medicaid expansion.

A member of the South Carolina Hospital Association Board and the policy board of the American Hospital Association, Dandridge saw the matter firsthand being a cheerleader for Medicaid expansion, noting RMC would stand to lose an estimated $72 million between 2014 and 2020 if the state didn't expand Medicaid.

Dandridge often praised his staff as "first-class."

“I work in a place where three or four people will die here today, three or four will be born here today. So I get to work with 1,300 people who dramatically affect people’s lives every day, and it’s so rewarding to be around those people. That’s what drives me."

Dandridge was professionally involved in a number of organizations.

He was a fellow of the American College of Health Care Executives and served as chairman of the Palmetto Hospital Trust Services Finance & Audit Committee (2012-17).

In Orangeburg, Dandridge served on the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors from September 2002 through December 2005 and served as vice president of the Public Affairs Division in 2003. He was chairman of the capital campaign for the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce during 2004 and 2005.

Dandridge was also a member of the Orangeburg Rotary Club, where he was named a Paul Harris Fellow twice.

He was chosen as “Person of the Year for 2012” by The Times and Democrat and was named the Lewis W. Blackman Patient Safety Champion in 2016.

Dandridge's service was also recognized by the South Carolina House of Representatives in the form of a resolution in May 2018.

Rep. Jerry Govan (D-Orangeburg) sponsored the resolution.

"He really moved the hospital forward and it made great strides under his leadership," Govan said. "He was well respected around the state."

