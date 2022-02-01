Former city councilman dies at 82; Jernigan ‘truly loved Orangeburg’

A longtime Orangeburg city councilman is being remembered as a hardworking businessman who loved the family he created and the city he served.

Charles Jernigan, 82, died Friday, Jan. 28.

He served on Orangeburg City Council from 1999 until he lost his District 2 seat to Dr. Kalu Kalu in the Sept. 10, 2019 election. He was also a local businessman who owned a camera shop in the city.

“We were definitely proud of him and proud of all of the effort he put in over the years. He had his camera store, which took care of the family. Then when he got out of that and I had moved away from town, he had gotten involved in city council and the Aviation Commission he had done some work with," said Jernigan's son, Edward.

Edward, who now lives in Hilton Head, said his father liked being involved in projects to help bolster the city's growth and development, including helping out with the establishment of the Samaritan House homeless shelter alongside his wife, Ginger, who started it.

“He was definitely involved and tried to do a lot with the town and do what he could. We were very proud of him for that. He had been sick. Since from either July or August of last year, he got a bout of pneumonia. He had kind of been struggling, but he came through,” Edward said.

He continued, “We thought we were going to lose him last summer, but he came through and spent Christmas with my family and I and got to see his new grandson. He was doing good.” But Jernigan got sick again a week or so ago, Edward said.

Jernigan passed away a little over five months after former Orangeburg Councilman Charles “Buddy” Barnwell, who died on Aug. 17 at the age of 79.

“Both of them were long serving on council,” former Orangeburg Mayor Paul Miller said.

The former mayor recalled how he encouraged Jernigan to run for city council.

“I remember when Everette Salley decided to retire that I encouraged Charlie to consider running for council. Dr. Salley was a long-serving member of council. I'd known Charlie for a long time long before council. I knew him from church and the camera store,” Miller said.

“Charlie was a true gentleman. One of his main passions was the airport, and he also was responsible for the city making a significant contribution to South Carolina State. That was something that he felt really strongly about. We didn't always vote the same way, but I respected any vote that he made,” the former mayor said.

Miller said, “He was an excellent council member. He represented his district well. I think he spent a lot of time communicating with his constituents to try to find out how they felt about certain issues before he voted. I don't think he ever missed a meeting, and he was always on time.”

Former Orangeburg City Administrator John Yow said he was saddened by Jernigan's passing.

“It was a real pleasure working with Mr. Jernigan and going back as far as even his time on the Aviation Commission. He served on the Aviation Commission and was a big advocate and supporter of building Runway 17/35, which was one of the largest projects that the city had ever undertaken at that time,” Yow said.

He first got to know of Jernigan through his work on the Aviation Commission.

“Mr. Jernigan and his wife were big supporters of the Samaritan House and getting it up and started. He cared a lot in his heart, as did other council members, for the homeless people in the community. He was a big advocate,” the former city administrator said.

Yow said Jernigan's motion for the city to allocate $1 million toward infrastructure improvements at South Carolina State University stood out.

“When South Carolina State was working hard to maintain its accreditation, Mr. Charlie Way, who was the board chairman at that time, came to city council and asked for assistance with infrastructure repairs at South Carolina State. He thought that was one thing that would help them maintain their accreditation,” Yow said.

Yow continued, “Mr. Jernigan made the motion to fund South Carolina State $1 million toward infrastructure repair. He had discussions with me and staff and others, but that always stood out in my mind that he really was willing to take a step forward for the city to assist South Carolina State in maintaining its accreditation.”

“It was a pleasure working with Mr. Jernigan on both the Aviation Commission and as a city council member. He truly loved Orangeburg,” Yow said.

Miller said, “He was a good man, and he was a good businessman. He ran the camera store for a long number of years until people buying film and taking pictures and getting them developed became a thing of the past.”

The former mayor continued, “Charlie loved to fly. ... One of his main passions would be the airport and trying to make sure that we always were able to continue to upgrade and do the things necessary to get more money out there.”

Miller said Jernigan loved the city and was very supportive of his wife in helping to make the Samaritan House a reality.

“They were faithful members at St. Andrews. He was supportive of a lot of things around Orangeburg,” he said.

It was in 2019 following his election defeat that Jernigan said, "I feel like I had a good run on 20 years.

“A lot of things got accomplished, a lot of good things. I think there’s going to be a lot of good things happening in the future. I’ll be interested in watching the future for Orangeburg because I think it’s going to be good.”

Orangeburg City Council issued a statement Tuesday, saying it “expresses sincere condolences to the friends and family of former City Councilman Charles Jernigan.”

The statement noted Jernigan was committed to representing his constituents and “he was dedicated to making the City of Orangeburg a better place for those who live here.

“Mr. Jernigan also worked tirelessly for the homeless and was devoted to keeping Samaritan House open to serve them. Mr. Jernigan will be missed but will always be remembered for his service to the City of Orangeburg.”

Edward said Jernigan was a good father to him and his sister.

“He was a good dad. I never heard anybody say anything negative about him. He seemed to treat everybody nice. We're very proud of him,” he said.

Edward continued, “He would try to stand up for something if he believed in it. He definitely treated everybody nice. If he saw something going on that he didn't think was proper, he definitely wouldn't stand on the sideline. He would say something about it. That's about all anybody can do.”

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.