Former 4-H campers tell history of Camp Daniels

Williams Jenkins was invited to share that history as part of the new Leadership Center’s opening.

“This helped our African American youth to meet the challenges of the 21st century. Even though it started out for African American youth, it’s for all youth now. As long as you keep the mission of helping the youth of this state, then we’re all right,” Williams Jenkins said.

George Ulmer, 75, also remembered when he went Camp Daniels in 1955 when he was 10 years old. Ulmer grew up on a farm in the small community of Four Holes near Elloree.

“We lived on a farm where we had to pick cotton, break corn and do some of the refinery on the farm and chores … You’d be lucky to get out of the fields,” Ulmer said. “I was just so happy to go someplace other than church.”

Ulmer said he enjoyed the few times he was able to go to Camp Daniels. He was only able to attend the camp for two to three years because of his heavy workload on the farm. So being able to go to camp was like a luxury for him. He talked about what it was like to be around the other campers and how he was able to form friendships while he was there.