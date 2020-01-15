The South Carolina Forestry Commission is releasing a smartphone app that allows citizens, media and fire departments to view current wildfires and burn notifications, check the latest fire weather, receive push notifications about important news such as burning bans and red flag fire alert, and much more.
The easy-to-use interface lets users:
• View all the current wildfires in the state. Pinch-zoom, then click, on any fire or notification to see its location, size and containment status
• See all the current prescribed burns for forestry, wildlife and agriculture around the state;
• Check the day's fire weather in any region of the state
• Watch the agency's videos on how to conduct legal debris burns, including making notification to the Forestry Commission and taking the proper precautions
• Report a wildfire, arson, litter or other forest law violation
"If we have an emergency situation with a wildfire or are issuing a burning ban, this app gives us the ability to immediately send out a notification to the public instead of having to rely on a news release and our social media pages to get that information to those who need it," said SCFC Fire Chief Darryl Jones.
To receive push notifications, users must opt in when first starting the app. Push notifications will alert you about current burning bans, Red Flag fire alerts and other wildfire-related warnings. Notifications will never consist of ads or promotional messages.
The app is also a convenient way for fire departments to view information about the Federal Excess Property and Volunteer Fire Assistance (VFA) grant programs, both administered by the agency.
To download the app, search "South Carolina Forestry Commission" on either the Apple or Google Play stores. You may also text "SCFCAPP" to 95577 to have the links to download the app sent directly to your phone.
Learn how to install and use the app by watching this short video on the agency's website: http://www.state.sc.us/forest/scfcwildfireapp.htm.
