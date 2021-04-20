Forecasters warn against burning; red flag fire alert issued for region

The South Carolina Forestry Commission has issued a red flag fire alert for Wednesday and Thursday.

The alert will go into effect at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The commission is discouraging people from burning outdoors because weather conditions present an elevated risk of wildfire.

The weather forecast statewide over the next two days calls for stronger-than-normal wind gusts and low relative humidity, creating the potential for outdoor fires to escape easily and spread rapidly. The alert is likely to be lifted after Thursday when relative humidity rises and overall fire danger abates.

“With the National Weather Service predicting steady winds at 15-20 mph and relative humidity values as low as 25%, we really want to ask people to consider postponing their outdoor burning until the weekend when conditions improve,” said SCFC Fire Chief Darryl Jones.

“Low relative humidity presents enough wildfire risk on its own, but when coupled with sustained winds for two consecutive days, the need for vigilance is very much heightened,” Jones said.