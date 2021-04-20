Forecasters warn against burning; red flag fire alert issued for region

The South Carolina Forestry Commission has issued a red flag fire alert for Wednesday and Thursday.
The alert will go into effect at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
The commission is discouraging people from burning outdoors because weather conditions present an elevated risk of wildfire.
The weather forecast statewide over the next two days calls for stronger-than-normal wind gusts and low relative humidity, creating the potential for outdoor fires to escape easily and spread rapidly. The alert is likely to be lifted after Thursday when relative humidity rises and overall fire danger abates.
“With the National Weather Service predicting steady winds at 15-20 mph and relative humidity values as low as 25%, we really want to ask people to consider postponing their outdoor burning until the weekend when conditions improve,” said SCFC Fire Chief Darryl Jones.
“Low relative humidity presents enough wildfire risk on its own, but when coupled with sustained winds for two consecutive days, the need for vigilance is very much heightened,” Jones said.
A red flag fire alert does not prohibit outdoor burning, provided that all other state and local regulations are followed, but the Forestry Commission strongly encourages citizens to voluntarily postpone any such burning until the alert is lifted.
However, a red flag alert does trigger certain county or local ordinances that restrict outdoor fires, so residents should contact their local fire departments to check whether such restrictions apply in their areas.
The NWS issued a fire weather watch for The T&D Region from
2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Sustained winds are forecast to be between 15 mph and 20 mph, with gusts up to about 30 mph behind a cold front.
About 98% of all wildland fires are caused by human activities, and escaped debris burns are responsible for nearly 50% of them.
In addition to the dry and windy conditions, temperatures in Orangeburg on Thursday morning are forecast to fall to about 39 degrees. Temperatures should remain above any frost or freeze concern, and are expected rise to about 67 during the day.