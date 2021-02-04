Forecasters: Too early to predict ice storm; weather models unreliable this far in advance

Three well-known weather models are hinting at the possibility of an ice storm next weekend, but forecasters are cautioning against panic. Much can change between now and Feb. 13.

"Three global models, the US GFS, the Canadian GE and the Euro ECMWF are strongly hinting at a major ice storm across the state next Saturday," S.C. Climate Office State Climatologist Mark Malsick said in a notification released Thursday. The office is a part of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.

Malsick said the notification was a, “friendly reminder to monitor the potential for winter weather.”

“We will have to monitor this daily for trends and agreement amongst the models,” Malsick said Thursday. “Nothing definite as of today.”

When asked about the accuracy of the models this far out, Malsick said they’re “sometimes accurate; sometimes not this far out.”

He indicated people should monitor the National Weather Services’ winter weather watches and warnings and prepare accordingly.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Mike Proud said the agency does not forecast weather that far in advance.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The NWS forecasts through a seven-day period and no further.