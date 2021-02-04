 Skip to main content
Forecasters: Too early to predict ice storm; weather models unreliable this far in advance
alert top story

Forecasters: Too early to predict ice storm; weather models unreliable this far in advance

ORANGEBURG OUT OF THE PAST

Ice storms: Late January and early February brought devastating ice storms in 2004 and 10 years later in 2014. Ice storm PAX in 2014, pictured, resulted in more than 364,000 electrical outages and more than $260 million in damage throughout the state, much of it resulting from falling trees and limbs. A decade earlier, the ice was worse. Before the freezing rain stopped falling, trees were coated with ice, the City of Orangeburg and surrounding areas were in virtual darkness, the few remaining operational gas stations were packed with people desperate for fuel and those without fireplaces or gas heat were looking for ways to stay warm in the icy cold. The late Fred Boatwright, then manager of Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities, described the resulting damage and days of trials and tribulations as the worst natural disaster here in three decades – worse than Hurricane Hugo in 1989. DPU battled for days to return power to thousands in Orangeburg. At the height of the outage, more than 18,000 customers were affected. Nine days, 32,000 man hours and at least $1.75 million later, DPU officials declared the power outage over.

 T&D FILE

Three well-known weather models are hinting at the possibility of an ice storm next weekend, but forecasters are cautioning against panic. Much can change between now and Feb. 13.

"Three global models, the US GFS, the Canadian GE and the Euro ECMWF are strongly hinting at a major ice storm across the state next Saturday," S.C. Climate Office State Climatologist Mark Malsick said in a notification released Thursday. The office is a part of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.

Malsick said the notification was a, “friendly reminder to monitor the potential for winter weather.”

“We will have to monitor this daily for trends and agreement amongst the models,” Malsick said Thursday. “Nothing definite as of today.”

When asked about the accuracy of the models this far out, Malsick said they’re “sometimes accurate; sometimes not this far out.”

He indicated people should monitor the National Weather Services’ winter weather watches and warnings and prepare accordingly.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Mike Proud said the agency does not forecast weather that far in advance.

The NWS forecasts through a seven-day period and no further.

“We are aware that there is something out there, but we are not out there at this point," he said.

When asked if there is any need to panic, Proud said, “not at this point.”

Residents should, “stay tuned to their favorite media outlet and be kept abreast of what may be going on. Keep your head up and prepared for any type of situation. Winter is still here."

Proud said weather forecasters run over 400 weather models a day and look for a models that are in agreement in order to conduct forecasts. He described it as similar to the many models that are run during hurricane season.

“We deal with the same in the winter,” he said.

Should a storm in fact occur, it would be nearly seven years to the date of the last significant ice storm in The T&D Region. It left some without power for a week.

