Forecast improves for New Year’s Day

The National Weather Service’s forecast for New Year’s Day has improved, but the possibility of severe weather still exists.

The NWS’s Storm Prediction Center now says there is a 5% chance of severe thunderstorms in central South Carolina.

If the storms occur, they could bring damaging wind gusts over 60 mph and isolated, brief tornadoes

The greatest threat for severe storms is expected to be Friday evening, according to the NWS.

The NWS notes there are challenges in pinpointing the weather event.

“The overall system is quite complex, and additional adjustments in the forecast are possible,” the NWS said.

There’s a 40% chance of rain on Thursday, growing to 50% on Friday and 70% on Saturday and Saturday night before clearing out for the early part of next week.

There is a chance of rain showers around midnight during a time when many will be ringing in the New Year.

Two inches of rain are forecast during the four-day period.

Temperatures are forecast to warm up Thursday through Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Temperatures into early next week are forecast to be near normal, with highs near 60 and lows in the mid-30s.

