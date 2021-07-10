Ford joins new rural justice collaborative

WILLIAMSBURG, VA -- A group of criminal justice experts has begun meeting to address justice inequalities in rural communities.
The new Rural Justice Collaborative will identify solutions and help rural communities implement them over the next three years.
Sarah A. Ford, legal director at the South Carolina Victim Assistance Network, was selected to join the collaborative.
“Access to justice initiatives are not a ‘one size fits all’ solution for each community. Increasing access for rural communities, particularly for rural crime victims, is essential to justice reform and ensuring that rural does not mean out of reach for essential services and resources. I’m thrilled to help bring the victims’ perspective to the collaborative, as well as the experience and successes we’ve explored to connect crime victims and service providers through SCVAN’s legal website, mobile app and Victims’ Rights Centers,” Ford said.
This initiative is funded by the State Justice Initiative and recently launched an online resource center. www.ruraljusticecollaborative.org.
The Rural Justice Collaborative is working to identify and replicate rural criminal justice best practices. The group includes judges, prosecutors, public defenders and treatment providers.
The RJC priority focus areas are:
- Increasing access to behavioral health treatment.
- Reducing victimization.
- Facilitating employment/educational opportunities for justice-involved individuals.
- Eliminating barriers of access to justice.
- Reducing incarceration.
- Facilitating reentry.
- Reducing the number of children in foster care due to substance use disorders.