Ford joins new rural justice collaborative

“Access to justice initiatives are not a ‘one size fits all’ solution for each community. Increasing access for rural communities, particularly for rural crime victims, is essential to justice reform and ensuring that rural does not mean out of reach for essential services and resources. I’m thrilled to help bring the victims’ perspective to the collaborative, as well as the experience and successes we’ve explored to connect crime victims and service providers through SCVAN’s legal website, mobile app and Victims’ Rights Centers,” Ford said.