Football coach Buddy Pough joins effort to attract more African Americans to great outdoors

COLUMBIA – South Carolina State University Head Football Coach Oliver “Buddy” Pough is wrapping up a Tailgate Tour of South Carolina state parks this weekend at Sesquicentennial to launch a marketing initiative designed to draw more African Americans to the great outdoors. The collaboration between the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism and the marketing company Black Folks Camp Too, will share resources to speak specifically to this audience about enjoying state parks.

“I’ve done a lot of things in my life, but I’ve never been camping,” said Pough. “My time at Table Rock State Park with Black Folks Camp Too was wonderful and I’m looking forward to a few nights RVing here in Sesqui. I’m proud to support Earl and his mission to start more conversations around the campfire.”

The Tailgate Tour began Wednesday at Table Rock State Park. Pough went camping for the first time at a state park, hosted campfire conversations, did some fishing and went hiking. At Sesqui, he also participated in bike riding and paddle boating.

A long-term goal of the South Carolina State Park Service has been to broaden its appeal to make sure the diverse visitation at state parks – especially for pursuits like camping and hiking -- mirrors the population.