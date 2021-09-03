 Skip to main content
Food truck, craft beer festival postponed
Food truck, craft beer festival postponed

DORA logo LIBRARY

The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association’s Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival has been postponed due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, said DORA Executive Director Candice Roberson.

“We’re having to pivot a little bit,” she said.

The original event was scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Downtown Market Pavilion at 1326 Russell St. A new date has not been announced yet.

