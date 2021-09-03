Food truck, craft beer festival postponed

The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association’s Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival has been postponed due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, said DORA Executive Director Candice Roberson.

“We’re having to pivot a little bit,” she said.

The original event was scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Downtown Market Pavilion at 1326 Russell St. A new date has not been announced yet.