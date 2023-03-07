Orangeburg County has been awarded federal funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board in the amount of $42,905.

A meeting of the Orangeburg board will be held at 10 a.m. March 14, at the Salvation Army office at 813 Nottingham Street.

The funds will be used to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The selection was made by a national board, which is chaired by U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency. The board consists of representatives of the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities US, National Council of Churches, the Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide.

Local emergency food and shelter boards are tasked with distributing funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

The local board for Orangeburg County determines how the funds awarded to the county are distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local agencies, as well as any additional funds available under this phase of programs.

Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private, voluntary agencies with a 501C status or units of government.

The local agencies must also have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food or shelter programs and, if they are a private, voluntary organization, they must have a volunteer board.

Qualifying agencies are urged to apply and applications will be reviewed.

Orangeburg County has distributed emergency food and shelter funds to CASA Family Systems, Williams Chapel AME Church, the Salvation Army, Good Hope Church and the Cooperative Ministry of North.

Public or private voluntary agencies that are interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Barbara L. Jeffcoat, P.O. Box 1043, North S.C. 29112. The phone number is 803-614-2593.

The deadline for applications to be received is March 13, 2023.