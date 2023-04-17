SALISBURY, N.C. – Food Lion is celebrating the remodeling of 20 stores, including its Orangeburg location.

“From a brand-new look and feel to more convenient grab-and-go items to make any meal easier, each of these stores has made big changes with our customers in mind,” said Meg Ham, Food Lion president. “While we have made significant enhancements in these stores since they opened about two years ago, we remain committed to keeping our prices low every day, and also offering great promotions and other opportunities to save. We are excited for our neighbors to experience our low prices and the changes we have made just for them.”

The remodeled stores feature an all-new look, extensive product assortment, a wide variety of affordable and easy “grab-and-go” meal options and a great selection of locally sourced items produced or grown in communities around the store.

Customers also have a large selection of affordable organic, gluten-free and plant-based items to choose from, including Nature’s Promise-brand items, which are Food Lion’s brand of organic products made with no artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors.

To thank community leaders for their support since the stores opened and their patience during the remodels, Food Lion provided store-made catering trays to various local organizations as part of this week’s celebrations.

The first 100 customers in line on April 19 at the Orangeburg store will receive a mystery gift card valued up to $250. Through April 22, each store will distribute a free giveaway to the first 100 customers each day.