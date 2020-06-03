Food Lion buying Orangeburg’s Bi-Lo, others

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Orangeburg’s Bi-Lo is among 62 stores that are being sold to Food Lion.

Food Lion announced Wednesday that it entered into a transaction to purchase Bi-Lo/Harveys Supermarket stores in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia from Southeastern Grocers.

“We are so excited to add these new locations to our more than 630 stores across Georgia and the Carolinas,” Food Lion President Meg Ham said. “We’ve been serving customers in these larger regions for almost 60 years.

“We’re thrilled to add these locations and serve even more towns and cities across these three states with fresh, quality products at affordable prices every day with the caring, friendly service customers expect from their local Food Lion.”

The stores will remain open as Bi-Lo and Harveys supermarkets until the transaction is complete, which is expected to take place over a staggered period from January to April 2021, pending regulatory approval and customary closing requirements.

Food Lion plans to operate all the stores under the Food Lion banner.

The purchase will mark a return to Orangeburg for the Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion.