Food Lion buying Orangeburg’s Bi-Lo, others

Orangeburg’s Bi-Lo is among 62 stores that are being sold to Food Lion.
Food Lion announced Wednesday that it entered into a transaction to purchase Bi-Lo/Harveys Supermarket stores in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia from Southeastern Grocers.
“We are so excited to add these new locations to our more than 630 stores across Georgia and the Carolinas,” Food Lion President Meg Ham said. “We’ve been serving customers in these larger regions for almost 60 years.
“We’re thrilled to add these locations and serve even more towns and cities across these three states with fresh, quality products at affordable prices every day with the caring, friendly service customers expect from their local Food Lion.”
The stores will remain open as Bi-Lo and Harveys supermarkets until the transaction is complete, which is expected to take place over a staggered period from January to April 2021, pending regulatory approval and customary closing requirements.
Food Lion plans to operate all the stores under the Food Lion banner.
The purchase will mark a return to Orangeburg for the Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion.
A Food Lion store was once located at the corner of St. Matthews Road and Chestnut Street, in the space now occupied by Big Lots. The company later changed the name of the local store and others in the area to Reid’s.
In 2004, Reid’s moved into the same Chestnut Street strip mall that now houses Ollie’s, Planet Fitness and Badcock Home Furniture & More.
Bi-Lo Holdings LLC later purchased the Reid’s store. The store was next to Bi-Lo’s existing Chestnut Street location, so it shut the Reid’s down in 2014.
Food Lion has a distribution center in Elloree.
Food Lion also plans to purchase the following area stores:
• St George, 5982 W. Jim Bilton Blvd.
• Summerville, 975 Bacons Ridge Road, Unit 117
• Summerville, 1625 N. Main St. Suite 108
• Walterboro, 550 Robertson Blvd.
Food Lion, which has a location in Santee, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs 77,000 associates.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.