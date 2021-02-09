Food giveaway Thursday in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD -- The next Mayors United drive-thru food distribution, hosted by Norway Mayor Tracie Clemons, in cooperation with the other mayors of western Orangeburg County and Save the Children, will be held Thursday, Feb. 11. The event will begin at 9 a.m. on a first come, first served basis at the Old Springfield School on 210 Brodie St., in Springfield.
"This consists of all of the mayors in western Orangeburg County ... We are uniting again to sponsor another food drive," Clemons stated during her announcement of the food distribution during the February Norway Council meeting.
Neeses Councilwoman Renee Olenick said that Springfield Mayor Edward Furtick would be helping oversee the efforts of the giveaway there, with Clemons coordinating the volunteer efforts.
Olenick said that, after her volunteer participation in the last giveaway, she observed that the boxes can contain a mix of produce and frozen items.
"It is going to be the same type of food like before when we did it on Thanksgiving Eve," Clemons said. "There was really good food up in there."
"The boxes were approximately 30-something pounds apiece. There is a lot of food in there," she added.
Olenick said they anticipate just one truckload of boxes of food this time from what she understood. Two truckloads of food came in November 2020 in Neeses.
Other mayoral sponsors of the giveaway are mayors Kenneth Gleaton of Neeses, Bobby Gordon of Livingston, Julius Jones of North, and Sam Anthony of Woodford.
Mayor Julius Jones asked for food distribution volunteers at the North Council meeting on Monday and gave details to council members and citizens about it. Other mayors have been asking for volunteers as well.
"What I just want to emphasize is that, with what we are doing with the food drive, we will be rotating around to the different towns to get the full effect of Mayors United, Clemons said. "We will be doing (other) Mayors United events (in other areas) in the future."
Face masks are required and social distancing will be practiced at the food giveaway on Feb. 11. People picking up food are asked to remain in their cars and open their trunks when it is their turn in line.
For more information, call 803-653-0110 or email mayorclemons@gmail.com