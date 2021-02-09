Food giveaway Thursday in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD -- The next Mayors United drive-thru food distribution, hosted by Norway Mayor Tracie Clemons, in cooperation with the other mayors of western Orangeburg County and Save the Children, will be held Thursday, Feb. 11. The event will begin at 9 a.m. on a first come, first served basis at the Old Springfield School on 210 Brodie St., in Springfield.

"This consists of all of the mayors in western Orangeburg County ... We are uniting again to sponsor another food drive," Clemons stated during her announcement of the food distribution during the February Norway Council meeting.

Neeses Councilwoman Renee Olenick said that Springfield Mayor Edward Furtick would be helping oversee the efforts of the giveaway there, with Clemons coordinating the volunteer efforts.

Olenick said that, after her volunteer participation in the last giveaway, she observed that the boxes can contain a mix of produce and frozen items.

"It is going to be the same type of food like before when we did it on Thanksgiving Eve," Clemons said. "There was really good food up in there."

"The boxes were approximately 30-something pounds apiece. There is a lot of food in there," she added.