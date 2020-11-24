Food giveaway postponed until Wednesday

NEESES – Over 200 cars with individuals had to be turned away by volunteers around the Giant Flea Market area when the drive-through community food distribution sponsored by Save the Children and involving mayors from around The T&D Region had to be postponed from Tuesday to Wednesday at noon because of a delayed food truck.
Mayor Tracie Clemons of Norway, coordinator for the event, stated, “There was an accident with the truck at the warehouse. That delayed the truck in Thanksgiving traffic on I-95.”
The food giveaway has been postponed until Wednesday, Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving, at noon in the Giant Flea Market property, 5680 Neeses Highway, Neeses.
Some individuals on Tuesday had been lined up in their cars since the morning and were being dispersed shortly before noon.
One of the individuals lined up in his truck yelled out in a friendly way, “Hey, these things happen.” No one was seen behaving in a disorderly manner after the food giveaway had to be postponed.
Clemons stated the delayed truck was not expected until 6 p.m. when it would be dark, so they made the decision to postpone the giveaway until Wednesday at noon.
Mayor Julius Jones of North, Mayor Ed Furtick of Springfield, Mayor Tracie Clemons of Norway, Mayor Bobby Gordon of Livingston, Mayor Kenneth Gleaton of Neeses, and Mayor Sam Anthony of Livingston have been involved with the giveaway. Clemons has been hosting and coordinating the giveaway.
Two boxes of food per family will be available for the postponed giveaway. Social distancing and face masks are required. Stay in your car and then get out and open your trunk when it is your turn in line. This will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, contact Clemons at 803-653-0110 or email her at mayorclemons@gmail.com.
