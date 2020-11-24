Food giveaway postponed until Wednesday

NEESES – Over 200 cars with individuals had to be turned away by volunteers around the Giant Flea Market area when the drive-through community food distribution sponsored by Save the Children and involving mayors from around The T&D Region had to be postponed from Tuesday to Wednesday at noon because of a delayed food truck.

Mayor Tracie Clemons of Norway, coordinator for the event, stated, “There was an accident with the truck at the warehouse. That delayed the truck in Thanksgiving traffic on I-95.”

The food giveaway has been postponed until Wednesday, Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving, at noon in the Giant Flea Market property, 5680 Neeses Highway, Neeses.

Some individuals on Tuesday had been lined up in their cars since the morning and were being dispersed shortly before noon.

One of the individuals lined up in his truck yelled out in a friendly way, “Hey, these things happen.” No one was seen behaving in a disorderly manner after the food giveaway had to be postponed.

Clemons stated the delayed truck was not expected until 6 p.m. when it would be dark, so they made the decision to postpone the giveaway until Wednesday at noon.