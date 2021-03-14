Food giveaway March 16 in North

NORTH – The third Mayors United and Save the Children drive-thru food distribution of the past two years will be happening Tuesday, March 16, at 10 a.m. at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 8205 North Road, North.
Norway Mayor Tracie Clemons, who coordinates the efforts of Mayors United, composed of the mayors of western Orangeburg County, said, “The boxes will be given out starting at 10 a.m. until all boxes are gone.”
Clemons had stated during and before previous distributions that the mayors of the western part of Orangeburg County would be rotating the distributions to their respective towns. So far, there has been a distribution in Neeses in November of last year and one in Springfield last month.
Clemons and mayors Edward Furtick of Springfield, Julius Jones of North, Kenneth Gleaton of Neeses, Bobby Gordon of Livingston and Sam Anthony of Woodford have all volunteered at these distributions and have helped recruit additional volunteers. Council members from each of their respective towns have volunteered, as well as have students from Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School and adult citizens from the surrounding areas.
Over $89,000 worth of about 3,700 boxes of food total were given out during the last two events. The produce given away in the boxes of food during the last distribution was provided by SunCity Produce Company in conjunction with the Save the Children’s "Farm to Families Food Box Distribution.”
Save the Children sponsors the food donation itself, and Mayors United provides the volunteer labor for the distribution.
As with other distributions, people waiting in line will be asked to wear masks and will be asked to open their trunks for the volunteers to place boxes within them. Social distancing will be required as well.
For more information, call 803-653-0110 or email mayorclemons@gmail.com .