Food giveaway March 16 in North

NORTH – The third Mayors United and Save the Children drive-thru food distribution of the past two years will be happening Tuesday, March 16, at 10 a.m. at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 8205 North Road, North.

Norway Mayor Tracie Clemons, who coordinates the efforts of Mayors United, composed of the mayors of western Orangeburg County, said, “The boxes will be given out starting at 10 a.m. until all boxes are gone.”

Clemons had stated during and before previous distributions that the mayors of the western part of Orangeburg County would be rotating the distributions to their respective towns. So far, there has been a distribution in Neeses in November of last year and one in Springfield last month.

Clemons and mayors Edward Furtick of Springfield, Julius Jones of North, Kenneth Gleaton of Neeses, Bobby Gordon of Livingston and Sam Anthony of Woodford have all volunteered at these distributions and have helped recruit additional volunteers. Council members from each of their respective towns have volunteered, as well as have students from Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School and adult citizens from the surrounding areas.