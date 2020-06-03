Food distribution continues Thursday
Andrew Chapel Food Ministry

Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Pastor Dr. Donald Greene Jr., left, and assistant Jirair Houser prepare to distribute boxes of fruits and vegetables.

 GENE ZALESKI, T&D

Andrew Chapel Baptist Church is partnering with World Vision, Inc. and The Baptist Educational and Missionary Convention of S.C. to distribute over 1,500 boxes of free, fresh produce.

The next distribution will be held at noon Thursday, June 4, at the Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Fellowship Center. The center is located at 3670 Five Chop Road.

Individuals are asked to drive up for curbside service and the box of fresh fruit and vegetables will be placed in the car. One box will be given per family.

Dr. Donald. E. Greene Jr., pastor of Andrew Chapel and president of BEMCSC, said there are no qualifications for individuals to receive the food -- just that they be hungry.

Residents of Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties are welcome.

