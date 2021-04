Orangeburg County First Steps will be distributing food boxes in partnership with Chapel Hill Baptist Church.

The distribution will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 2.

In addition, children will receive a free book while supplies last.

The event will be held at Chapel Hill Baptist Church, located at 8749 Old Number Six Highway, Santee.

For more information, call 803-987-4164.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0