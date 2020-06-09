Food and fantasy end V.I.T.A.’s summer "Talks"

Denmark Technical College’s Vocations In The Arts (V.I.T.A.) Institute will virtually present the final two “Talks” on Wednesday, June 10, and Thursday, June 11.
The 7 p.m. sessions will highlight food, locations and fantasy. Stephanie Morales and Artie Gonzales will be Wednesday night’s guests on “No-Table Talk.” Jason Piccioni will be the sole guest on Thursday’s 7 p.m. talk, “Done, Done It All.”
Stephanie Morales has made food her artistry. Located in Atlanta, she has been the crafts service key for ABC Studios, including service to “Devious Maids” and “Resurrection.” During her career, she has also served as crafts service key for the Bonaroo music festival. She has been home economist assistant for Bobby Flay, Emeril Lagasse, and SammyJo Squires. Morales will be joined by Artie Gonzales on Wednesday evening. Gonzales is a locations specialist.
An unscheduled guest offered to be a part of V.I.T.A.’s “No-Table Talk” on Wednesday. Leslie Morales, sister of Stephanie Morales, also will bring her expertise. Leslie Morales is an acclaimed set decorator. Her credits include “HawthoRNe,” “Rizzoli & Isles,” and “Fools Rush In,” to name a few. She was nominated for an Emmy for the pilot episode of “Twin Peaks” and served as set decorator for its first year of production. Leslie Morales is adjunct professor at Watkins College of Art, Design & Film at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.
Thursday evening’s guest will be Jason Piccioni. Piccioni is a visual effects supervisor and has contributed to the series “American Horror Story” and “Castle Rock.” He also has served as a compositor: SPI for “Alice In Wonderland” and an imaging technician for “The Crow.” Other credits include “Dr. Doolittle,” “Erin Brockovich” and “The Dukes of Hazzard.”
Both Wednesday’s and Thursday’s 7 p.m. sessions serve the Denmark Technical College family and community friends as personal and professional enrichment opportunities. “No-Table Talk” and “Done, Done It All” are available to all at no cost.
The evening virtual sessions serve as co-curricular offerings for Denmark Technical College students. They are open to the public, and information may be obtained by contacting mcdaniely@denmarktech.edu or 803-290-6461.
