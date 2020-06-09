Food and fantasy end V.I.T.A.’s summer "Talks"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Denmark Technical College’s Vocations In The Arts (V.I.T.A.) Institute will virtually present the final two “Talks” on Wednesday, June 10, and Thursday, June 11.

The 7 p.m. sessions will highlight food, locations and fantasy. Stephanie Morales and Artie Gonzales will be Wednesday night’s guests on “No-Table Talk.” Jason Piccioni will be the sole guest on Thursday’s 7 p.m. talk, “Done, Done It All.”

Stephanie Morales has made food her artistry. Located in Atlanta, she has been the crafts service key for ABC Studios, including service to “Devious Maids” and “Resurrection.” During her career, she has also served as crafts service key for the Bonaroo music festival. She has been home economist assistant for Bobby Flay, Emeril Lagasse, and SammyJo Squires. Morales will be joined by Artie Gonzales on Wednesday evening. Gonzales is a locations specialist.