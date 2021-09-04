Focused on farming: Teens building foundation in ag at John de la Howe

Three teens come from different areas of Orangeburg County, but they share one thing: a love of farming.
They all been given the chance to focus on farming and their futures at the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe near McCormick, which is billed as the nation’s first state-funded, public, residential high school focused on agriculture.
‘I want to expand my family farm’
Eric Jones, 16, of Rowesville, is in the 11th grade at John de la Howe. He is a sixth-generation farmer.
“My grandfather is probably the reason I chose to go into agriculture, because from a young age, I was always on the tractor or in the fields doing something,” Jones said. “I love it because I like seeing things grow, from putting the first seed into the ground in spring to harvesting in the fall with the combine. That’s the best feeling.”
He chose John de la Howe because of its focus on farming.
“Agriculture is in my blood, plus it’s what I love to do,” he said.
“When I found out there was a school for agriculture coming to South Carolina, I made sure I submitted my application,” Jones said. “When I came for my tour, I said this was the place I wanted to be because all of the countless opportunities I saw – and because I love farming.”
Jones, who arrived at the school in August 2020, has not been disappointed.
“I’ve been learning a lot from the different pathways in agriculture,” he said. “When I came here, I didn’t know much about hay – cows, most animals.”
“Now after talking, joking with everybody around here, I’ve kind of figured it all out now,” Jones said. “My main pathway is environmental and natural resources, and I do plant systems.”
Attending artificial intelligence school last November at John de la Howe opened his eyes to a whole new world of beef cattle production.
Jones said another highlight of his time at John de la Howe was when he had the opportunity to teach people who had never planted corn about the process.
Last December, Jones also had a different type of experience.
“A bunch of my friends convinced me to stay one weekend because it was a fun weekend,” Jones said. “We all just chilled around campus, and that night I realized, this place and the people here are fun even on the weekends.”
Jones said his time at the school has prepared him for the “real world.”
“The opportunities I’ve gotten here, the people I’ve had the pleasure of meeting here and the connections I’ve made so far have been helpful to me for the long run,” he said.
When he leaves the school, Jones plans to go to college and major in environmental and natural resources.
“I want to expand my family farm’s operations – and hopefully take over one day and then pass it down to the next generation,” he said.
‘Hands-on experience’
Elloree resident Savanna Stevenson has grown up around agriculture since the tender age of 6.
“I have grown up with 4-H heavily involved in my life,” the 16-year-old said. “I have taken care of animals of all kinds from quail to horses.”
She also studies plants, “from the start of growth to the science of which plants you can grow together.”
“I love everything to do with a farm. The environment is amazing,” Stevenson said. “Working or even just living on a farm is so rewarding.”
Stevenson, who is in the 11th grade, went to John de la Howe to be around like-minded people.
“I also wanted the hands-on experience,” she said.
“My experience at the school so far has been amazing!” Stevenson said. “Everyone here has been so welcoming. The teachers have been very understanding with us first-year students. The returning students have been helping us out with giving us tips on the school and how to handle things here on campus.”
Even though she has only been on the campus for a short time – a couple of weeks – she has learned a lot.
“I have done things from spraying our fall pumpkin crops to setting up hog traps and even learned how to drive the school tractors to cut the hay fields,” she said. “My classes are way more involved than I thought they would ever be.”
What she has learned has already been helpful for her.
“I’ve been able to work with different small animals and work within our crop fields,” she said. “I came to the school with some knowledge of the agriculture world, but I have learned things about agriculture I had no idea were even part of it.”
Stevenson wants to attend Clemson University and get a degree in pre-veterinary. She then hopes to move onto veterinary school.
“I plan to study and learn more of the small animals, but touch on the large livestock animals,” she said. “That way I can be an all-around livestock vet.”
Deeper into the world of farming
Hampton Davis grew up on the family farm in Springfield.
The farm has been in the family “ever since my grandad was a little boy,” the 17-year-old Davis said.
“My father and my grandad both plant soybeans, peanuts, cotton, corn and do hay,” he said.
Davis, a senior, said, “I love agriculture and have a huge passion for it, and this opportunity to learn even more about agriculture on a deeper level, I could never turn this great opportunity down.”
Davis started at John de la Howe in September 2020.
“It has been a great experience here to learn more and more every day and not just about agriculture but also the unique history that is here at John de la Howe,” he said.
While he grew up on a farm, the school has taught him more about the world of agriculture.
“It's always great to learn new things and you never know when those resources can be helpful in a time or place,” he said.
When he graduates, Davis plans to attend Cisco Community College in Texas and enter into rodeo.
Rodeo has become a passion for Davis, who participated in the South Carolina High School Rodeo Association.
John de la Howe
The school is the state’s newest of three governor’s schools. The state also has a school for the arts and humanities and another for mathematics and science.
Sitting on 1,300 wooded acres, the state-funded public residential high school has 40 students.
The students have to exhibit a high level of commitment and dedication to agriculture in order to be considered to attend John de la Howe. Much like the college process, students must submit applications and meet several requirements to be accepted. John de la Howe is tuition free, and the meal plan is about $75 per week.
South Carolina students enrolled in agricultural education classes select pathways of study. These pathways mimic a college major and prepare students for careers in veterinary medicine, forestry, wildlife biology, genetics, communications, sales — the list goes on and on.
John de la Howe offers four pathways for students: plant and animal systems, environmental and natural resources systems management, horticulture, and agricultural mechanics and technology.
Students begin their days with breakfast starting at 7:15 a.m. After that, they attend general education classes until lunch. Afternoons are dedicated to agricultural study and labs.
The school is named after French physician John de la Howe, who arrived to Charleston and then settled in the New Bordeaux community in 1780.
During his lifetime, de la Howe acquired thousands of acres between Long Cane Creek and Little River, and he laid the groundwork for a school devoted to the advancement of agriculture in South Carolina.
His will, executed in 1796 — just eight years after South Carolina earned statehood — is the oldest active serving will in South Carolina.
In it, he left Lethe Plantation to be used as an agricultural seminary for 12 poor boys and 12 poor girls. The boys would learn about farming and agriculture important to the state, while the girls would learn home economics.
Lethe Agricultural Seminary wasn’t officially opened to students until 1832 by the South Carolina Agricultural Society. It closed for a few years during the Civil War and Reconstruction, then was renamed John de la Howe School in 1918. The school continued to serve underprivileged students through the Great Depression and for years after that.
In the early 1990s, the state transitioned the purpose of John de la Howe to an alternative school for troubled students, deviating from the intentions of de la Howe’s will. It remained an alternative school until 2017 when it was temporarily closed.
Today, John de la Howe’s vision in the late 1700s to have a school to teach boys and girls about agriculture is getting new life as a governor’s school.