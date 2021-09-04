Focused on farming: Teens building foundation in ag at John de la Howe

Even though she has only been on the campus for a short time – a couple of weeks – she has learned a lot.

“I have done things from spraying our fall pumpkin crops to setting up hog traps and even learned how to drive the school tractors to cut the hay fields,” she said. “My classes are way more involved than I thought they would ever be.”

What she has learned has already been helpful for her.

“I’ve been able to work with different small animals and work within our crop fields,” she said. “I came to the school with some knowledge of the agriculture world, but I have learned things about agriculture I had no idea were even part of it.”

Stevenson wants to attend Clemson University and get a degree in pre-veterinary. She then hopes to move onto veterinary school.

“I plan to study and learn more of the small animals, but touch on the large livestock animals,” she said. “That way I can be an all-around livestock vet.”

Deeper into the world of farming

Hampton Davis grew up on the family farm in Springfield.

The farm has been in the family “ever since my grandad was a little boy,” the 17-year-old Davis said.