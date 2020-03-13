Flu epidemic hit 100 years ago

In the world of historical and genealogical research, there is a saying: “History can repeat itself in some form or fashion.” Whatever the situation, sometimes in life, certain incidents and events will somehow reappear just to remind us how the world of life goes around and around.

Recently I stumbled across a series of articles in The T&D in 1920. The report described the invasion of influenza around the world including South Carolina and Orangeburg. Strangely enough, this event took place in the months of January, February and March, just as we are experiencing at this time in 2020.

As most of us are very much aware, the news of the coronavirus is currently making its way all around the world. This is one of those events and times that gives confirmation that history can revisit life in some way.

After coming across the written accounts from The T&D in 1920 of the influenza epidemic that gripped our state and our county, I felt compelled to share this bit of history of our great county.