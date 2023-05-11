William Floyd has been named executive director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW).

Floyd has been serving in an acting capacity since March 1, after the retirement of Dan Ellzey. Prior to serving as DEW chief of staff, Floyd specialized in certified labor and employment law and served on the SC Bar Employment and Labor Law Section and Military Law section.

"The Department of Employment and Workforce has been vital to South Carolina's recent, record-breaking economic success," Gov. Henry McMaster said in a statement. "William Floyd's outstanding track record as a renowned labor and employment attorney and his experience as SCDEW chief of staff make him well-equipped to lead this critical agency and effectively bridge the gap between the state's workforce and business community."

Floyd was confirmed by the state Senate this week, as were McMaster-nominated leaders for two other state agencies.

Seema Shrivastava-Patel will be the board chairwoman of the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. A graduate of the University of South Carolina, Shrivastava-Patel has served on the DHEC board since 2018 representing the 2nd Congressional District.

Michael Wise is the new director at S.C. Department of Insurance. The Furman graduate began his career at the department in 2009 as a rates analyst. Most recently Wise served as deputy director of the Actuarial and Market Services Division, responsible for actuarial analyses, policy form and rate reviews, and the monitoring of traditional insurance markets.