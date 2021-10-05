Floral arrangements win at Orangeburg County Fair

The Orangeburg County Fair offers a chance to enjoy food and rides, and to also view the creative talents of the community.

The fair’s contests include the floral arrangements competition.

Among this year’s winners are:

• First place winner, best of show: “Crown of Thorns,” by Amporn Appleby

• Floral arrangement winner - Rachel Berry

• Designers choice winner - Jerry Thompson

• Artificial arrangement winner - Kinsley Freeman

The Times and Democrat will publish the names of other winners, including in other categories, later in the week.

The fair continues through Sunday.

The fairgrounds’ gates open today at 5 p.m. There’s free admission for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. though Friday.

Visit this story online to find a full schedule of events and other information.

