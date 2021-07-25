Flooding problems persist in Bowman, residents say; county: efforts underway to address issue

She says she has reached out to Orangeburg County several times, but has not had much success.

“I feel we can resolve this issue if we work together,” Redden said.

In a May 31 email, Redden asked the county to:

• Mow and clean the drainage easements.

• Treat for mosquitoes.

• Assess the drainage easements.

Blame game

Redden, like Carter, blames much of the increased water on the construction of the Palmetto Plains solar farm. The solar farm leases land from Bowman farmers Landy and Hugh Weathers. Hugh Weathers is the S.C. Commissioner of Agriculture.

Redden has questioned the design of the project and why there are no retention ponds.

She also questioned if the solar farm received a final inspection approval from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Redden said she has asked for the information from DHEC and has never received the information requested.

DHEC Director of Media Relations Ron Aiken said a permit was issued by DHEC for the Palmetto Plains solar farm in April 2018.