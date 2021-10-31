Flatland Express returns to Arts Center

Not many people can say a frog jumping contest was the start of a lifelong friendship. But that’s where musician O’Neal Davis met musician Marty Carrigg, at the Governor’s Frog Jump Festival in Springfield. And, the rest for them, was music history, both instrumental and vocal. With Davis on guitar and Carrigg on banjo and dobro (a flat guitar), along with four other South Carolina musicians, in 2007, they became the Flatland Express Bluegrass Band, traveling and performing throughout the South.

On Thursday, Nov. 4, the band will return to the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center on stage in the Lusty Gallery.

“The band played here in 2019 to a very appreciative audience, and we are really looking forward to hosting them again,” said Vivian Glover, director of community arts and development. “They are such fine musicians and singers. Theirs is a toe-tapping, hand-clapping show. We are in for a thoroughly enjoyable evening.”