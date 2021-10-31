Flatland Express returns to Arts Center

Not many people can say a frog jumping contest was the start of a lifelong friendship. But that’s where musician O’Neal Davis met musician Marty Carrigg, at the Governor’s Frog Jump Festival in Springfield. And, the rest for them, was music history, both instrumental and vocal. With Davis on guitar and Carrigg on banjo and dobro (a flat guitar), along with four other South Carolina musicians, in 2007, they became the Flatland Express Bluegrass Band, traveling and performing throughout the South.
On Thursday, Nov. 4, the band will return to the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center on stage in the Lusty Gallery.
“The band played here in 2019 to a very appreciative audience, and we are really looking forward to hosting them again,” said Vivian Glover, director of community arts and development. “They are such fine musicians and singers. Theirs is a toe-tapping, hand-clapping show. We are in for a thoroughly enjoyable evening.”
The band’s members come from all walks of life but have one thing in common: “We all enjoy music, enjoy trying to get the music right,” said Davis, who farms in Neeses. Carrigg, a Swansea resident, is an investigator with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office. Ed Dalton, also on guitar, lives in Aiken and is an engineer with Owens Corning. Katie Miller, who plays bass, teaches music and resides in Columbia. Otto Fanning, on mandolin, banjo and guitar, is an engineer for Boeing in Charleston, grew up next door to Davis and still lives in Neeses. Ashley Carter, playing fiddle, is retired in Batesburg.
Davis is modest about getting the “music right.” He says the Flatland Express Bluegrass Band aims to “be more than front porch pickers.” They are hardly that, with their melodic vocal structure and unique instrumental sound, the band are award winners. In 2013, they won the Little Roy and Lizzie Band Competition, which takes place annually in Lincolnton, Georgia. They collected third-place prizes in the South Carolina State Bluegrass Band Competition in 2015 and 2016.
All the band members, with the exception of Katie Miller, have played bluegrass and country for decades. Miller, the female member of the band, began to appreciate bluegrass about 15 years ago. She joined the band when they were looking for a bass player. Given her poignant version of “One More Dollar,” her heart and soul, along with a beautifully haunting tone, are in the music.
While most of the band’s playlist is bluegrass, they also play rock and roll favorites from the ‘60s and ‘70s, and they perform country. Davis says they can be described as contemporary bluegrass.
“We don’t make any money. We love the music. We play for the enjoyment.”
While they play “cover versions” of other musicians’ songs, they are very proud of their version of “Me and John and Paul.” When the band performs this 2005 International Bluegrass Music Awards song of the year, Davis advises to “get the tissues ready.”
The Flatland Express Bluegrass Band is at the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center, 649 Riverside Drive, Orangeburg, on Thursday, Nov. 4, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The performance is free and open to the public; however, donations are gladly accepted. Or, as Davis puts it, they would be “happy with gas money.” For additional information call the Arts Center at 803-536-4074 or email Heather Rast at hrast@orangeburgarts.org or Vivian Glover at vglover@orangeburgarts.org.