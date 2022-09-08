Flash flooding possible on rainy weekend

Heavy rains could lead to flash flooding this weekend. The greatest risk is Friday night into Saturday.

Wet weather is expected through the weekend, with the heaviest rainfall expected Friday night through Saturday night. Rain totals could be in the one-inch to two-inch range.

Rainfall could reach about three inches in isolated areas, according to the National Weather Service.

“Isolated flash flooding is expected to be a threat, but widespread issues aren’t expected,” the NWS said.

According to the NWS, there is a slight risk of flash flooding on Friday for southern Calhoun County, south central and eastern Orangeburg County and all of Bamberg County.

There is a slight risk of flash flooding across the entire T&D Region on Saturday as a cold front lifts northward and combines with moisture, creating heavy rainfall.

The NWS is forecasting a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Friday, with the chance increasing to 70 percent Friday night.

There is an 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday into Sunday night.

Increased rain and cloud cover will keep high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. This is below to slightly below average for this time of year.

Rain will still be possible early next week, with drier air forecast for the area on Wednesday.

The American Red Cross and the South Carolina Emergency Management Division provided the following flood tips:

• If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground. Most cars can be swept away by less than two feet of moving water.

• Do not drive through flooded areas. Do not ever try to drive around or move barricades that are blocking a street.

• Head for higher ground and stay there.

• If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, prepare to evacuate quickly if necessary. Follow evacuation orders and don’t return until officials say it is safe.

• Stay away from floodwaters. Beware of snakes, insects and other animals that may be in or around floodwaters and your home.

• Keep children and pets away from hazardous sites and floodwaters.