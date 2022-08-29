 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flash flood warning issued for central Orangeburg County

National Weather Service
NWS

Central Orangeburg County is under a flash flood warning until 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

At 4:05 p.m., Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain. About 1 inch to 1-1/2 inches of rain have fallen with rates of half an inch to 1 inch per hour.

Flash flooding is possible at small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other low-lying areas, according to the NWS.

Locations that will experience flash flooding include: Orangeburg, Brookdale, South Carolina State University, Claflin University, Edisto Gardens, Orangeburg County Airport, Wilkinson Heights, Prince of Orange Mall and Edisto. Other areas of specific concern are along the Sunnyside Canal area and Malibu Drive.

Interstate 26 from mile marker 148 to 153 is also included in the flash flood warning.

Individuals are reminded to never drive through flood waters. Also, keep children away from flood waters.

