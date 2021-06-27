Flags from HBCUs, including SCSU, flying to space

Allen University in South Carolina, which the company formed a partnership with last year to establish the Boeing Institute on Civility, will also be represented. The institute will be a national hub for teaching and programming aimed at advancing civil discourse in America and across the globe.

A few additional universities Boeing has recruitment partnerships with also are represented.

The higher education mementos will be part of the approximately 760 pounds of cargo flying inside the Starliner’s crew module when it launches to the International Space Station for OFT-2, which is targeted for July 30. The end-to-end test is a critical developmental milestone on the company's path toward flying crew missions for NASA.

NASA cargo, weighing approximately 440 pounds, includes food and crew preference items for the current Expedition crew members, as well as a commemorative U.S. flag that will remain aboard the space station until it returns to Earth on Starliner's Crew Flight Test (CFT). Starliner will also carry provisions, like clothes and sleeping bags, for CFT astronauts Barry "Butch" Wilmore, Nicole Mann and Mike Fincke in anticipation of their upcoming mission to the station.