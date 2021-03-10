Flag documentary wins at festival

A documentary film featuring an Orangeburg restaurant owner's efforts to remove a Confederate flag flying in front of his business has won an award at a national film festival.
"Meltdown in Dixie – a documentary film about BBQ, Ice Cream and the Confederate Flag,” produced and directed by filmmaker and Orangeburg native Emily Harrold, won the Best Short Award at the virtual Annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival held last month in Montana.
The 40-minute documentary was co-produced by Seth Gadsden.
"I'm super excited about the Big Sky win," Harrold said. "Usually during non-pandemic times, we would have been in Montana and would have found out about the win in person at the awards ceremony."
"But since my team and I didn't get to go, I got a phone call from one of the Big Sky programmers. I was pretty surprised," Harrold said.
"As a filmmaker, you question the quality of your work the most right when it is about to premiere," Harrold continued. "Before the premiere at Big Sky, I had no idea if the film was any good or not. The news of the win was the moment where I started thinking, ‘Oh, maybe people will think this film has value.’"
Harrold thanked all those who helped make the production of the film possible.
The film was chosen by a 12-person jury of filmmakers and documentary professionals out a group of ten documentary short films.
The jury stated, “We were riveted by this film from the beginning, and we applaud the filmmakers for the remarkable job of telling this story from both sides.
“It felt balanced and unique. No matter how much you might know about this issue, you probably haven’t heard of this little ice cream shop and its Confederate flag – but you should. This was the film that we wanted the whole world to see.”
The film is now automatically nominated for the 2022 Academy Award for Short Documentary.
Harrold spent about three years compiling footage of the ongoing controversy between Edisto River Creamery owners Tommy and Debbie Daras and the Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp 842.
The Daras family purchased the land and building that became the Creamery in February 2015. At the front of the building is a small parcel of land the previous owner, Maurice Bessinger, gave to the Sons of Confederate Veterans for a historical display that includes the flag.
Daras unsuccessfully sought to have the Confederate flag removed, including taking the matter to court.
The former Creamery has been closed for two years and remains for sale.
Harrold previously earned the Southeast Emmy award for her documentary, "While I Breathe, I Hope," about CNN commentator and attorney Bakari Sellers, a former state lawmaker.
“Meltdown in Dixie” is currently touring around the country virtually via film festivals. The next festival is the American Documentary Film and Animation Festival in California.
People can follow the film's progress at www.MeltdownInDixie.com and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MeltdownInDixie