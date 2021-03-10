Flag documentary wins at festival

A documentary film featuring an Orangeburg restaurant owner's efforts to remove a Confederate flag flying in front of his business has won an award at a national film festival.

"Meltdown in Dixie – a documentary film about BBQ, Ice Cream and the Confederate Flag,” produced and directed by filmmaker and Orangeburg native Emily Harrold, won the Best Short Award at the virtual Annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival held last month in Montana.

The 40-minute documentary was co-produced by Seth Gadsden.

"I'm super excited about the Big Sky win," Harrold said. "Usually during non-pandemic times, we would have been in Montana and would have found out about the win in person at the awards ceremony."

"But since my team and I didn't get to go, I got a phone call from one of the Big Sky programmers. I was pretty surprised," Harrold said.

"As a filmmaker, you question the quality of your work the most right when it is about to premiere," Harrold continued. "Before the premiere at Big Sky, I had no idea if the film was any good or not. The news of the win was the moment where I started thinking, ‘Oh, maybe people will think this film has value.’"

Harrold thanked all those who helped make the production of the film possible.