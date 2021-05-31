Fixes planned for local roads ; gas tax to increase on July 1

T&D Region road projects
The following road projects planned for Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties are listed by their ranking. The state ranked the projects based on safety and crash data, the condition and age of roads and bridges, and traffic information.
Orangeburg County
Major roads/primaries
• 1: Stonewall Jackson Street/Boulevard from John C. Calhoun Drive to Rowesville Road in Orangeburg: 1.91 miles, reconstruction.
• 2: Savannah Highway from north of 5th Street to Bonnette Road in Norway: 1.80 miles, reconstruction.
• 3: Bass Drive from Vance Road to the Wells Crossroad: 3.68 miles, rehabilitation.
• 4: Broughton Street from Magnolia Street to Carolina Avenue in Orangeburg: 2.36 miles, rehabilitation.
• 5: Old State Road from Antioch Road to Good Farm Road: 3.10 miles, rehabilitation.
• 6: Columbia Road from Broughton Street to past Bennett Street in Orangeburg: .7 miles, rehabilitation.
• 7: Columbia Road from Chestnut Street to Ridgeway Drive in Orangeburg: 1.21 miles, rehabilitation.
• 8: Norway Road from Savannah Highway to past Block Road in Norway: .75 miles, rehabilitation.
• 9: Cleveland Street from Old Number Six Highway to Railroad Avenue in Elloree: .14 miles, rehabilitation.
Farm to secondary roads
• 1: Lake Edisto Road from North Road to Shillings Bridge Road in Orangeburg: 4.06 miles, rehabilitation.
• 2: John C. Calhoun Drive, about .51 miles in Orangeburg. The exact section of the road to be worked on was not available. Rehabilitation.
• 3: Gramling Road, about 2.74 miles in Orangeburg. The exact section of the road to be worked on was not available. Reconstruction.
• 4: Park Street, about .54 miles in Orangeburg. The exact section of road to be worked on was not available. Rehabilitation.
• 5: St. Matthews Road, about 3.32 miles in Orangeburg. The exact location of the road to be worked on was not available. Rehabilitation.
Neighborhood streets
• 1: Baugh Street from Columbia Road to its terminus in Orangeburg: .23 miles, rehabilitation.
• 2: Gardner Boulevard from Old State Road to Peake Street in Holly Hill: .1 miles, rehabilitation.
• 3: Zeigler Street from Neeses Highway to Bamberg Road in Orangeburg: 15 miles, rehabilitation.
• 4: Loblolly Lane from Chestnut Street to its terminus in Orangeburg: .14 miles, rehabilitation.
• 5: Lyons Road/Vine Street from Cordova Road to Rivelon Road in Orangeburg: .3 miles, rehabilitation.
• 6: Waring Street from Riverside Drive to Edisto Avenue in Orangeburg: .24 miles, rehabilitation.
• 7: Pine Street from Peake Street to Elm Street in Holly Hill: .24 miles, rehabilitation.
• 8: Jeshua Lane from North Road: about .12 miles, rehabilitation.
• 9: Dennis Avenue from Railroad Avenue to Depot Road in Holly Hill: .03 miles, rehabilitation.
• 10: Northview Drive from Hillcrest Street to its terminus in Orangeburg: .12 miles, rehabilitation.
• 11: Ashley Street from Chestnut Street to Crawford Street in Orangeburg: .2 miles, rehabilitation.
• 12: Progressive Lane from Glenzell Road near Interstate 26: .3 miles, rehabilitation.
• 13: Freeland Street from Wannamaker Street to Boulevard Street in Orangeburg: .14 miles, rehabilitation.
• 14: Orange Street in Orangeburg: .18 miles, rehabilitation.
• 15: Oak Street from Boulevard Street in Orangeburg: .18 miles, rehabilitation.
• 16: Adden Street from Riverside Drive to Green Street in Orangeburg: .53 miles, rehabilitation.
• 17: Oakland Street off of Russell Street in Orangeburg: .03 miles, rehabilitation.
• 18: Ellis Street from Dorange Road to OC 1813 in Branchville: .12 miles, rehabilitation.
• 19: State A&M Road from St. Matthews Road to Magnolia Street in Orangeburg: .61 miles, rehabilitation.
• 20: Garden Street from Rembert Street to Carolina Avenue in Orangeburg: .16 miles, rehabilitation.
• 21: Chicago Street from West Edwards Street to Fairey Street in Branchville: .17 miles, rehabilitation.
• 22: Westchester Street from Dantzler Street to Carolina Avenue in Orangeburg: .08 miles, rehabilitation.
• 23: Maple Street from Savannah Highway to Stafford Avenue in North: .06 miles, rehabilitation.
• 24: Lexington Street from Festival Trail Road to Surrey Race Road in Springfield: .09 miles, rehabilitation.
• 25: Brantleywood Lane from Carolina Avenue to Park Street in Orangeburg: .16 miles, rehabilitation.
• 26: Main Avenue from Edisto Avenue to Stroman Street in Orangeburg: .24 miles, rehabilitation.
• 27: Dogwood Drive from Driftwood Lane to Salley Road in North: .27 miles, rehabilitation.
• 28: Harvest Lane from Countryside Drive to its terminus in Orangeburg: .15 miles, rehabilitation.
• 29: Countryside Drive from Columbia Road to its terminus in Orangeburg: .44 miles, rehabilitation.
• 30: Unnamed road from Lighting Hill Road to Denise Street in Woodford: .26 miles, rehabilitation.
• 31: Evergreen Street from Driftwood Lane to Salley Road in North: .27 miles, rehabilitation.
• 32: Oriely Drive from Salley Road to Walnut Street in North: .07 miles, rehabilitation.
• 33: Gin Bay Road from Whisperwood Road to Gabrielle Road near Cameron: 1.44 miles, rehabilitation.
• 34: Southland Road from Cannon Bridge Road to Roadway Lane in Orangeburg: .28 miles, rehabilitation.
• 35: Providence Road from the Orangeburg/Calhoun county line to Murph Mill Road north of Wolfton: 1.08 miles, rehabilitation.
• 36: Whisperwood Road from Cameron Road to Wild Turkey Road near Cameron: 1.07 miles, rehabilitation.
• 37: Roper Court off of Brentwood Drive in Orangeburg: .45 miles, rehabilitation.
• 38: Ward Lane from St. Matthews Road to its terminus in Orangeburg: .27 miles, rehabilitation.
• 39: Poplar Drive from Chestnut Street to its terminus in Orangeburg: .17 miles, rehabilitation.
• 40: Jensen Court from Windsor Street to its terminus in Orangeburg: .12 miles, rehabilitation.
• 41: Crawford Street from Magnolia Street to Ashley Street in Orangeburg: .21 miles, rehabilitation.
• 42: Gin Bay Road from Whisperwood Road to Gabrielle Road near Cameron: .28 miles, rehabilitation.
• 43: Kensington Road in Springfield: .21 miles, rehabilitation.
• 44: Barton Street from West Railroad Avenue to West Edwards Street in Branchville: .09 miles, rehabilitation.
• 45: Horger Street from Bennett Street to Berry Street in Orangeburg: .16 miles, rehabilitation.
• 46: Driftwood Lane from Savannah Highway to Evergreen Street in North: .21 miles, rehabilitation.
• 47: Citadel Road from Regional Parkway to Belleville Road in Orangeburg: 1.72 miles, rehabilitation.
Calhoun County
Major roads/primaries
• 1: McCords Ferry Road from Colonel Thomas Highway to Fort Motte Road: 4.29 miles, reconstruction.
• 2: Bull Swamp Road from Calhoun/Lexington county line to AZ Road: .77 miles, rehabilitation.
Farm to market secondary roads
• 1: Kennerly Road from Bull Swamp Road to Burke Road: 4.92 miles, rehabilitation.
Neighborhood streets
• 1: Red Bud Lane from Murph Mill Road to its terminus: .60 miles, rehabilitation.
• 2: Blind Pond Road from Low Falls Road to Broomstraw Road: .98 miles, rehabilitation.
• 3: Azalea Drive from Camellia Drive to N. Rucker Drive in St. Matthews: .17 miles, rehabilitation.
• 4: Catawba Street from Chestnut Street to its terminus in St. Matthews: .13 miles, rehabilitation.
• 5: Bonfire Drive from Bridge Street to Liberty Street in St. Matthews: .08 miles, rehabilitation.
• 6: Hoffman Court from Caw Caw Highway to its terminus near Exit 136: .3 miles, rehabilitation.
• 7: Cadbury Lane/Jessamine Road from Murph Mill Road to Roundleaf Trail: 1.26 miles, rehabilitation.
• 8: Harvest Drive from Old State Road: 1.56 miles, rehabilitation.
• 9: Dogwood Street from Old Orangeburg Road to N. Boyce Lawton Drive in Cameron: .25 miles, rehabilitation.
Bamberg County
Major roads/primaries
• 1: Hagood Avenue from Carolina Highway to Laurel Avenue near Ehrhardt: 0.41 miles, reconstruction.
• 2: Country Club Road from the Orangeburg County/Bamberg County line to Carolina Highway near Denmark: 4.67 miles, reconstruction.
• 3: Broxton Bridge Road from Macedonia Church Road to Cavern Street near Ehrhardt: 2.33 miles, reconstruction.
Farm to market secondary roads
• 1: Ehrhardt Road from Main Highway to Hopping John Road: 5.87 miles, rehabilitation.
Neighborhood streets
• 1: Pitt Road from Carolina Highway to a little past Salley Road in Denmark: .16 miles, rehabilitation.
• 2: Holly Avenue from Barnwell Road to Voorhees Road in Denmark: .4 miles, rehabilitation.
• 3: Borderline Drive from Barnwell Highway to Voorhees Road in Denmark: .42 miles, rehabilitation.
• 4: Cherry Street from Rutledge Street to Richards Street in Denmark: .14 miles, rehabilitation.
• 5: Walnut Street from Calhoun Street to Main Highway in Bamberg: .14 miles, rehabilitation.
• 6: Dally Road from the Bamberg/Barnwell County line to Springfield Road: .85 miles, rehabilitation.
• 7: Pine Street from Padgett Street to Railroad Avenue in Bamberg: .58 miles, rehabilitation.
• 8: Wild Flower Road from Carver Road to Alligator Road: .59 inches, rehabilitation.
• 9: S-578 about .07 miles of an unnamed street in Denmark: 0.07 miles, rehabilitation.
• 10: Green Street from Carolina Highway in Denmark: .09 miles, rehabilitation.
• 11: Stokes Street from Red Raider Drive to Faust Street in Bamberg: .33 miles, rehabilitation.
• 12: Smoak Street from Dixie Avenue to Sunset Drive in Bamberg: .55 miles, rehabilitation.
• 13: Butler Street from Baruch Street to Barnwell Road: .6 miles, rehabilitation.