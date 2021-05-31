Fixes planned for local roads ; gas tax to increase on July 1

The paving program will be funded by an estimated $642 million of revenues from the state gas tax, which will increase an additional two cents effective July 1 of this year. The state gas tax increase enacted in 2017 is being phased in at two cents per year through 2022.

“Thanks to the foresight of the General Assembly in creating sustainable additional funding, this year’s paving plan is the largest annual program in state history and will result in SCDOT having repaved more than 5,000 miles of roads across the state during a five-year period,” said J. Barnwell Fishburne, chairman of the Transportation Commission.

The new plan includes paving projects in all of South Carolina’s 46 counties and is in addition to the $1.7 billion of projects SCDOT is currently implementing during year four of its 10-year plan to improve road quality.

SCDOT has prioritized the paving projects in the same manner it ranks all of its projects, based on safety and crash data, the condition and age of roads and bridges, and traffic information.

A list of the county-by-county paving projects in the new program for 2021-2022 can be found on SCDOT’s website at scdot.org.

The SCDOT is accepting comments from the public on the proposed paving plans through June 16.