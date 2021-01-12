Five T&D Region residents die of coronavirus

Five T&D Region residents have recently died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

A Bamberg County resident in the 35 to 64 age category died Sunday.

A Calhoun County resident in the 65 and older category died Saturday.

In Orangeburg County:

• A resident in the 65 and older age category died Thursday.

• A resident in the 65 and older age category died Friday.

• A resident in the 65 and older age category died Saturday.

Also, 38 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the virus. One more Bamberg County resident has also tested positive.

Statewide, there are 1,361 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 29 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 328,028 and confirmed deaths to 5,358.

The totals by county are: