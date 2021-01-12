 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Five T&D Region residents die of coronavirus
0 comments
breaking top story

Five T&D Region residents die of coronavirus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 illustration (copy)

This illustration created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows what the coronavirus looks like when viewed through an electron microscope.

Five T&D Region residents have recently died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. 

A Bamberg County resident in the 35 to 64 age category died Sunday.

A Calhoun County resident in the 65 and older category died Saturday.

In Orangeburg County:

• A resident in the 65 and older age category died Thursday.

• A resident in the 65 and older age category died Friday.

• A resident in the 65 and older age category died Saturday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Also, 38 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the virus. One more Bamberg County resident has also tested positive.

Statewide, there are 1,361 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 29 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 328,028 and confirmed deaths to 5,358.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 38 new cases, 5,730 total cases and a total of 160 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,020 total cases and a total of 42 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 881 total cases and a total of 20 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: T&D editor's briefing 1-12-21

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News