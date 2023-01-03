Five shooting incidents reported in Orangeburg area

Five shooting incidents were reported in the Orangeburg area over the long holiday weekend. One man died and two others were injured.

The first shooting occurred around 3:20 p.m. Friday on Treadwell Street, claiming the life of 30-year-old Ryan Jones.

The next day, a man claimed he was shot by his marijuana customers, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report. The shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies spoke with the injured man at the Regional Medical Center.

The man initially told deputies that he and his cousin went to a Magnolia Street apartment complex to sell a pair of Air Jordan sneakers. Two gunmen robbed them, he said.

He later told deputies that he went to the parking lot of a Magnolia Street business to sell marijuana to someone who contacted him through Instagram.

He allegedly told deputies that he sold a “twenty bag,” also known as a quantity of marijuana worth $20, to two males.

The males remarked that the bag felt light and then they pulled out firearms, the man claims.

The man drove away and felt pain in his arm, realizing he’d been shot.

He went to RMC for treatment.

Deputies located a car in the parking lot that had several bullet holes.

Then on Sunday, a resident of Roosevelt Gardens Apartments on Presidential Drive called deputies after realizing someone shot into her apartment around 4 a.m.

She said several friends contacted her through Facebook Messenger asking if she was OK.

She told deputies when she checked on her apartment, there were bullet holes in a window, a closet and a kitchen cabinet. She wasn’t physically injured.

On Monday, another Roosevelt Gardens resident woke up and saw two bullet holes: one in the floor and one in the ceiling.

She and her two children were in the apartment when the bullet was fired. They weren’t physically injured.

Deputies checked with tenant in the upstairs apartment, an incident report said.

Deputies found a bullet hole in the kitchen floor that matched where the bullet holes were in the apartment below.

Then on Monday, just after 2 p.m., an injured man knocked on the door of the Orangeburg County Career and Technology Center, located at 3720 Magnolia Street.

Someone inside of the school let him inside, rendered aid and called 911.

The man had three gunshot wounds: one to his left leg, another to his right leg and one to his left hip.

Orangeburg County EMS arrived about two minutes later and transported him to RMC.

The man told deputies that he and a friend were standing in an area of Representative Circle when a gray or silver SUV pulled into the Roosevelt Gardens apartment complex.

A stranger in the SUV began shooting at him, the man said. He tried to run away toward the Technology Center, but someone in the SUV continued to shoot, he claims.

He knocked on the door of the school to get help.

If anyone has information about any of the shootings, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.