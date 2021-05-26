 Skip to main content
Five Orangeburg County residents test positive for coronavirus
Five Orangeburg County residents test positive for coronavirus

Five people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Orangeburg County, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 133 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and two confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 490,923 and confirmed deaths to 8,552.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 5 new cases, 9,185 total cases and a total of 242 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,451 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,219 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

