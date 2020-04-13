Five new virus deaths in S.C; no new cases in T&D Region counties

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday announced five additional deaths due to the coronavirus and 127 new cases.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,439, and those who have died to 87.
All five additional deaths occurred in elderly individuals with underlying health conditions. Aiken, Beaufort and Kershaw counties saw one death each, while Greenville County had two.
No new cases were reported in Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun counties on Sunday.
Bamberg County has seven confirmed cases of coronavirus, 43 estimated cases and no deaths.
Calhoun County has six confirmed cases, 37 estimated cases and one death.
Orangeburg County has 37 confirmed cases, 227 estimated cases and no deaths.
Estimated cases are calculated based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
DHEC’s projections currently indicate that South Carolina may see almost 2,000 new cases per week by early May. The total number of cases is estimated to grow to 8,677 confirmed cases on May 2.
As of April 12, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 10,554 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,242 were positive and 9,312 were negative.
A total of 32,764 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
As of Monday morning, 5,748 hospital beds are available and 5,908 are utilized, which is a 50.7% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
DHEC encourages South Carolinians to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
• Monitoring for symptoms
• Practicing social distancing
• Avoiding touching frequently touched items
• Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their health care provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
