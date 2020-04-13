Five new virus deaths in S.C; no new cases in T&D Region counties

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday announced five additional deaths due to the coronavirus and 127 new cases.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,439, and those who have died to 87.

All five additional deaths occurred in elderly individuals with underlying health conditions. Aiken, Beaufort and Kershaw counties saw one death each, while Greenville County had two.

No new cases were reported in Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun counties on Sunday.

Bamberg County has seven confirmed cases of coronavirus, 43 estimated cases and no deaths.

Calhoun County has six confirmed cases, 37 estimated cases and one death.

Orangeburg County has 37 confirmed cases, 227 estimated cases and no deaths.

Estimated cases are calculated based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

DHEC’s projections currently indicate that South Carolina may see almost 2,000 new cases per week by early May. The total number of cases is estimated to grow to 8,677 confirmed cases on May 2.