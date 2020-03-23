Five new cases of coronavirus in Orangeburg County

In addition to taking precautions to stop the spread of germs, residents are encouraged to take the following steps to help protect your mental and emotional health:

• Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories and social media. Hearing about COVID-19 or other stress-inducing issues repeatedly can be upsetting.

• Take care of your body: eat healthy, well-balanced meals; exercise regularly; get plenty of sleep; and avoid alcohol and drugs.

• Make time to unwind and participate in activities you enjoy.

• Connect with others. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling.

Individuals with signs of illness are asked to stay at home and not attend public gatherings. South Carolinians are encouraged to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items (i.e. doorknobs and rails), and regularly wash their hands, especially after being in a public place.

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider. Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.

