Five new cases of coronavirus in Orangeburg County

Orangeburg County has five additional people who have tested positive for coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control

In addition, DHEC announced two additional deaths due to the virus in South Carolina. This brings the state’s total number of deaths to 18.

One patient was an elderly individual from Beaufort County who had underlying health conditions. The other patient was an elderly individual from Anderson County with underlying health conditions.

DHEC is reporting 151 additional cases of COVID-19. As of Monday, the total number statewide is 925 cases in 41 counties.

Orangeburg County now has a total of 21 people who have tested positive for coronavirus. Two people have tested positive in Calhoun County and none have tested positive in Bamberg County.

DHEC has reported cases in ZIP codes serving the Cope, Holly Hill, Neeses, Branchville, St. Matthews, Orangeburg and North areas. It has stopped reporting the number of cases in each ZIP code.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

• Anderson County: 2 cases