Five more T&D Region residents test positive for coronavirus
coronavirus illustration

Five more T&D Region residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No additional deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 229 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and one confirmed death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 489,047 and confirmed deaths to 8,500.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 3 new cases, 9,152 total cases and a total of 240 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,445 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,216 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

