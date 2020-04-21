Five more Orangeburg residents test positive; 11 die in state of coronavirus

Orangeburg County has five new, confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The county now has 49 positive cases and an estimated 301 cases. It has no reported death from the virus.
Four of the new cases are in Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code, which now has 20 confirmed cases and 123 estimated cases.
The other case is in the 29118 ZIP code, which now has a total of seven cases and 43 estimated cases.
DHEC announced Monday the county also has a new case in North’s 29112 ZIP code, which now has 10 cases and 61 estimated cases.
Bamberg County has seven cases and 43 estimated cases. There are no reported deaths from the virus.
Calhoun County has six cases and 37 estimated cases. One resident of that county has died of the virus.
Estimates of possible cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Also on Tuesday, DHEC announced 172 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths across the state.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,608 and those who have died to 135.
The deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Clarendon, Colleton, Greenville and Spartanburg counties.
As of Monday, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 12,392 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,521 were positive and 10,871 were negative.
A total of 42,441 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
As of Tuesday morning, 4,869 hospital beds are available and 6,511 are utilized, which is a 57.2% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
DHEC estimates that as of April 20, 72 percent of individuals have recovered from the illness and 28% remain ill.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
• Practicing social distancing
• Wearing a mask while out in public
• Avoiding touching frequently touched items
• Regularly washing your hands
• Monitoring for symptoms
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their health care provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.
Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Concerned about COVID-19?
