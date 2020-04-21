Five more Orangeburg residents test positive; 11 die in state of coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Orangeburg County has five new, confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The county now has 49 positive cases and an estimated 301 cases. It has no reported death from the virus.

Four of the new cases are in Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code, which now has 20 confirmed cases and 123 estimated cases.

The other case is in the 29118 ZIP code, which now has a total of seven cases and 43 estimated cases.

DHEC announced Monday the county also has a new case in North’s 29112 ZIP code, which now has 10 cases and 61 estimated cases.

Bamberg County has seven cases and 43 estimated cases. There are no reported deaths from the virus.

Calhoun County has six cases and 37 estimated cases. One resident of that county has died of the virus.

Estimates of possible cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

Also on Tuesday, DHEC announced 172 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths across the state.