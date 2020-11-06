Five more Orangeburg County residents test positive for coronavirus

Five more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there were 953 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 15 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 173,186 and confirmed deaths to 3,748.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 5 new cases, 3,377 total cases and a total of 130 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 691 total cases and a total of 34 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 508 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 2 probable deaths.