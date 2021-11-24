 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Five more COVID cases in region

  • 0
coronavirus illustration

An additional five people have tested positive for the coronavirus in The T&D Region, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported for The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 374 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 16 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 732,417 and confirmed deaths is 12,245.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 2 new cases, 13,190 total cases and a total of 316 deaths and 21 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,925 total cases and a total of 60 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 1,559 total cases and a total of 43 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Italian taxi drivers strike for better working conditions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News