Five more coronavirus cases in region

Five more residents of The T&D Region have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 192 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 10 confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 490,380 and confirmed deaths to 8,528.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 4 new cases, 9,174 total cases and a total of 241 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case 1,448 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,219 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 8 probable deaths.