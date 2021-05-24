Five more coronavirus cases in Orangeburg County

Five more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 210 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and six confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 490,638 and confirmed deaths to 8,534.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 5 new cases, 9,179 total cases and a total of 241 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,448 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,219 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 8 probable deaths.