Five killed in crash on I-26 in Orangeburg County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Five people were killed and two were injured in a collision on Interstate 26 in Orangeburg County on Thursday afternoon.

Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall said she didn’t think she would be in a position to release the names of the victims on Thursday.

"We are still doing identifications and still have to notify the next of kin. … Until we do that, we don't have any other information at this time," Marshall said.

The accident involved a vehicle and two tractor-trailers. It occurred on I-26 westbound at the 146 mile marker around 12:37 p.m.

A 2001 Chevrolet SUV with seven occupants was traveling east on I-26 when it crossed over the median, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The SUV struck the median cable, crossed over the cable and struck a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer and a 2007 Volvo tractor-trailer that was traveling west.

The SUV overturned before coming to a rest.

Jamison Fire Department Chief Kirk Davis said a tractor-trailer caught fire.

The drivers of both tractor-trailers were not injured and were wearing seatbelts, Tidwell said.