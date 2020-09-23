Five elected to S.C. State board

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina State University board of trustees will have four new members.

Douglas Gantt, Jameel Allen Sr., Louvetta Dicks and Ronald Friday were elected to the board by the General Assembly on Wednesday afternoon.

Dicks received 96 votes for at-large Seat 8, while Doward Harvin received 48 votes. A total of 144 members of the General Assembly voted.

Gantt, Seat 2 of the 2nd Congressional District; Allen, Seat 4 of the 4th Congressional District, and Friday, at-large Seat 12, were unopposed.

Wilbur Shuler was re-elected to Seat 6 of the 6th Congressional District. Shuler was also unopposed.

The term for each seat will end on June 30, 2024.

