Five COVID deaths in T&D Region; Orangeburg County also has ‘probable’ coronavirus death

Five additional people have died of coronavirus in The T&D Region, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Four were residents of Orangeburg County. Orangeburg County also had another “probable” coronavirus death.

A Calhoun County resident also died of the coronavirus.

Statewide, there are 1,852 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 93 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 670,492 and confirmed deaths is 10,277.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 21 new cases, 12,258 total cases and a total of 286 deaths and 17 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 5 new cases, 1,796 total cases and a total of 58 deaths and three probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,494 total cases and a total of 40 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.