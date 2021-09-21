 Skip to main content
Five COVID deaths in T&D Region; Orangeburg County also has ‘probable’ coronavirus death
COVID-19 illustration

This illustration created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows what the coronavirus looks like when viewed through an electron microscope.

Five additional people have died of coronavirus in The T&D Region, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Four were residents of Orangeburg County. Orangeburg County also had another “probable” coronavirus death.

A Calhoun County resident also died of the coronavirus.

Statewide, there are 1,852 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 93 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 670,492 and confirmed deaths is 10,277.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 21 new cases, 12,258 total cases and a total of 286 deaths and 17 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 5 new cases, 1,796 total cases and a total of 58 deaths and three probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,494 total cases and a total of 40 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

