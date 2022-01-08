Five Chop Road residential development gets final approval

Plans for a residential development on Five Chop Road can move forward.

Orangeburg County Council gave unanimous third and final reading to a rezoning request from Colonial Holdings Group LLC Monday.

The company wants property on Five Chop Road rezoned from forest-agriculture to commercial general for the purpose of residential and commercial development.

The final approval of the rezoning has been a rather long and drawn-out process as the project has been wrought with controversy since its beginning.

More than 100 individuals have expressed opposition to the development, including about 90 who signed a petition.

Opponents have cited concerns including the commercialization of farmland, crime, reduction of property values, increased traffic, negative impact on wildlife and issues with water runoff and flooding.

About 50 individuals have also signed a petition in support of the project, citing the need for affordable housing, increasing the tax base and contributing to positive growth.

The company has said it plans to develop the property by building affordable homes.

Council was initially scheduled to give second reading to the rezoning request on Dec. 6 but delayed the decision after it received letters of concern about the project.

The request was referred to County Council's Public Service and Planning Committee for further review. The committee reviewed the matter and recommended council give it second reading.

The 81-acre property at 1657 Five Chop Road is near Nivens Road, Orangeburg Auto Auction and Trump's Inn. It is currently a vacant field.

There is also a 20-acre tract in front of the property that’s already zoned commercial general. Colonial is seeking to purchase the tract, which has vegetation and trees.

About 13 acres of the property fall within the flood zone of the Middlepen Branch.

Colonial Holding will have to go through environmental review with federal agencies such as the Army Corps of Engineers and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to access some of the property.

Adjacent properties to the west and south are zoned commercial general and properties to the north and east are zoned forest-agriculture.

In a related matter, some adjacent property owners have said that they did not know their farmland was zoned commercial general and are trying to have it rezoned to forest-agriculture.

Council gave unanimous second reading to a rezoning request from an adjacent property owner who wants property rezoned from commercial general to forest-agriculture for the purpose of preserving agricultural land.

The property covers about 144 acres and is currently undeveloped. There were no comments in opposition to the request and two comments in support.

