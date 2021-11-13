Five Chop Road development gets green light from planning commission

Colonial Holding Group Manager and rezoning applicant Gregory Yakubov said after the last meeting an engineering firm and environmental company have been hired.

"We want to assure everybody that all of those concerns that were raised, they are part of DHEC and we will be working with all the local, state and governmental agencies when it comes to wetlands as well as flood zones as well as any kind of agency that will be required to oversee this."

"I feel that me and my partner are in great need of affordable housing," Yakubov said. "People should be able to do what they want to do with their property, especially if it fits to the proper plan the county currently has in place."

Yakubov said the project is a part of the planned growth of the area, will bring an increased value such as jobs and tax base, while respecting neighboring residents.

Adjacent property owner Sharon Smoak delineated a number of concerns about the plans for the property: lack of traffic safety infrastructure, spot zoning and a declining population to support such a project.

"If you look at it, it is going to have farm all around it and houses in the center of it," Smoak said.